All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 527 Delaware.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
527 Delaware
Last updated November 9 2019 at 9:44 AM

527 Delaware

527 Delaware Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

527 Delaware Road, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, spacious (2000 sq. ft.) 3 bed 4 bath home in the Burbank Hills!
2 living rooms and 2 fireplaces!
Floorplan attached.
Includes:
- 3 bedrooms with new wooden floors
- 4 bathrooms with new tiles, sinks, and toilets
- 2 fireplaces, one in living room and one in very large den (great room)
- wooden floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, and great room
- new kitchen with Arlington style kitchen cabinets and new appliances
- new central AC and heating system
- recess lights in living room and great room with dimmers
- long driveway for parking multiple cars
- backyard BBQ area
- 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have separate entries
- and more!

Schools: Down the street from Burbank High School, John Muir Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary - all great schools for families.

3 car parking available in driveway + 2 car garage. Also plenty of street parking.

Peaceful and beautiful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Delaware have any available units?
527 Delaware doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Delaware have?
Some of 527 Delaware's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Delaware currently offering any rent specials?
527 Delaware is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Delaware pet-friendly?
No, 527 Delaware is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 527 Delaware offer parking?
Yes, 527 Delaware offers parking.
Does 527 Delaware have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Delaware does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Delaware have a pool?
No, 527 Delaware does not have a pool.
Does 527 Delaware have accessible units?
No, 527 Delaware does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Delaware have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Delaware does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurbank 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burbank Apartments with GymsBurbank Pet Friendly Apartments
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Magnolia Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts