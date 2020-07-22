527 Delaware

Amenities
Beautiful, spacious (2000 sq. ft.) 3 bed 4 bath home in the Burbank Hills!
2 living rooms and 2 fireplaces!
Floorplan attached.
Includes:
- 3 bedrooms with new wooden floors
- 4 bathrooms with new tiles, sinks, and toilets
- 2 fireplaces, one in living room and one in very large den (great room)
- wooden floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, and great room
- new kitchen with Arlington style kitchen cabinets and new appliances
- new central AC and heating system
- recess lights in living room and great room with dimmers
- long driveway for parking multiple cars
- backyard BBQ area
- 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have separate entries
- and more!
Schools: Down the street from Burbank High School, John Muir Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary - all great schools for families.
3 car parking available in driveway + 2 car garage. Also plenty of street parking.
Peaceful and beautiful neighborhood.