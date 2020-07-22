527 Delaware

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious (2000 sq. ft.) 3 bed 4 bath home in the Burbank Hills!

2 living rooms and 2 fireplaces!

Floorplan attached.

Includes:

- 3 bedrooms with new wooden floors

- 4 bathrooms with new tiles, sinks, and toilets

- 2 fireplaces, one in living room and one in very large den (great room)

- wooden floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, and great room

- new kitchen with Arlington style kitchen cabinets and new appliances

- new central AC and heating system

- recess lights in living room and great room with dimmers

- long driveway for parking multiple cars

- backyard BBQ area

- 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have separate entries

- and more!



Schools: Down the street from Burbank High School, John Muir Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary - all great schools for families.



3 car parking available in driveway + 2 car garage. Also plenty of street parking.



Peaceful and beautiful neighborhood.