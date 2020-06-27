500 N Buena Vista St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Buena Vista - Property Id: 142081



5 star living in this fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! The warm and inviting living room has a lava rock gas burning fireplace with custom mantle. The bright and sunny kitchen has stainless steel Kenmore Elite appliances. The dining area opens to a spacious wood deck through French doors. Master Bedroom, located in the back of the home, has a walk in closet, is wired for wall mounted TV and French doors to the wood sunning deck. Master bath features a custom soaking tub, walk in shower with glass enclosure, granite counters with his and her sinks with Kohler faucets. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms have large closets and lots of natural light. Bathroom 2 has large glass enclosed shower with custom tile, granite topped vanity sink with Kohler hardware. Includes a brand new, full size washer and dryer. Custom river rock trim around the house, new paint, and new roof! The air conditioned, finished, detached garage has parking for 2 cars

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142081p

Property Id 142081



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5057373)