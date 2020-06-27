All apartments in Burbank
500 N Buena Vista St
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

500 N Buena Vista St

500 North Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 North Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Chandler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Buena Vista - Property Id: 142081

5 star living in this fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! The warm and inviting living room has a lava rock gas burning fireplace with custom mantle. The bright and sunny kitchen has stainless steel Kenmore Elite appliances. The dining area opens to a spacious wood deck through French doors. Master Bedroom, located in the back of the home, has a walk in closet, is wired for wall mounted TV and French doors to the wood sunning deck. Master bath features a custom soaking tub, walk in shower with glass enclosure, granite counters with his and her sinks with Kohler faucets. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms have large closets and lots of natural light. Bathroom 2 has large glass enclosed shower with custom tile, granite topped vanity sink with Kohler hardware. Includes a brand new, full size washer and dryer. Custom river rock trim around the house, new paint, and new roof! The air conditioned, finished, detached garage has parking for 2 cars
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142081p
Property Id 142081

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5057373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Buena Vista St have any available units?
500 N Buena Vista St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N Buena Vista St have?
Some of 500 N Buena Vista St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Buena Vista St currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Buena Vista St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Buena Vista St pet-friendly?
No, 500 N Buena Vista St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 500 N Buena Vista St offer parking?
Yes, 500 N Buena Vista St offers parking.
Does 500 N Buena Vista St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N Buena Vista St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Buena Vista St have a pool?
No, 500 N Buena Vista St does not have a pool.
Does 500 N Buena Vista St have accessible units?
No, 500 N Buena Vista St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Buena Vista St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N Buena Vista St has units with dishwashers.
