Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
4257 W Sarah Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

4257 W Sarah Street

4257 Sarah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4257 Sarah Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in Prime Burbank/Toluca Lake Adjacent area, this turnkey and completely remodeled 3 bed/3 bath townhome features a light and bright living area with a large patio and sliding glass doors, top of the line kitchen with stainless steel appliances and adjacent dining area, master suite with plenty of closet space and private balcony, indoor laundry area, and an attached garage with a very large storage room. Completing this comfortable townhome style lifestyle is a beautiful, sparkling community pool. Very close to Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake with all of its great shops and restaurants and Warner Brothers, Disney, NBC and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4257 W Sarah Street have any available units?
4257 W Sarah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4257 W Sarah Street have?
Some of 4257 W Sarah Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4257 W Sarah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4257 W Sarah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4257 W Sarah Street pet-friendly?
No, 4257 W Sarah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4257 W Sarah Street offer parking?
Yes, 4257 W Sarah Street offers parking.
Does 4257 W Sarah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4257 W Sarah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4257 W Sarah Street have a pool?
Yes, 4257 W Sarah Street has a pool.
Does 4257 W Sarah Street have accessible units?
No, 4257 W Sarah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4257 W Sarah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4257 W Sarah Street does not have units with dishwashers.

