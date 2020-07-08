4257 W Sarah Street

Amenities

Located in Prime Burbank/Toluca Lake Adjacent area, this turnkey and completely remodeled 3 bed/3 bath townhome features a light and bright living area with a large patio and sliding glass doors, top of the line kitchen with stainless steel appliances and adjacent dining area, master suite with plenty of closet space and private balcony, indoor laundry area, and an attached garage with a very large storage room. Completing this comfortable townhome style lifestyle is a beautiful, sparkling community pool. Very close to Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake with all of its great shops and restaurants and Warner Brothers, Disney, NBC and more.