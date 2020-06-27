4122 West KLING Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

This sleek and sophisticated townhouse has been gut renovated from top to bottom! Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with 1,861 square feet of elegant living space. Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, skylight, and in-unit washer/dryer. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast area, and gorgeous center island, in addition to laundry area and powder room. Three bedrooms upstairs including a gracious master suite with balcony, walk-in closet, and large master bath with double sink vanity and spa-style shower, as well as additional hallway bath. Fourth bedroom, with en-suite bath, is on the lower level, making it a perfect guest suite. Attached two-car garage with direct access. Named "The Brownstones" as a nod to the authentic brownstones of NYC, 4122 W Kling St. is centrally located within minutes of Warner Brothers, North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, and all conveniences. Shown by appointment only, no open houses.