All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 4122 West KLING Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
4122 West KLING Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

4122 West KLING Street

4122 Kling Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
McNeil
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4122 Kling Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
This sleek and sophisticated townhouse has been gut renovated from top to bottom! Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with 1,861 square feet of elegant living space. Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, skylight, and in-unit washer/dryer. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast area, and gorgeous center island, in addition to laundry area and powder room. Three bedrooms upstairs including a gracious master suite with balcony, walk-in closet, and large master bath with double sink vanity and spa-style shower, as well as additional hallway bath. Fourth bedroom, with en-suite bath, is on the lower level, making it a perfect guest suite. Attached two-car garage with direct access. Named "The Brownstones" as a nod to the authentic brownstones of NYC, 4122 W Kling St. is centrally located within minutes of Warner Brothers, North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, and all conveniences. Shown by appointment only, no open houses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 West KLING Street have any available units?
4122 West KLING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 West KLING Street have?
Some of 4122 West KLING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 West KLING Street currently offering any rent specials?
4122 West KLING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 West KLING Street pet-friendly?
No, 4122 West KLING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4122 West KLING Street offer parking?
Yes, 4122 West KLING Street offers parking.
Does 4122 West KLING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 West KLING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 West KLING Street have a pool?
No, 4122 West KLING Street does not have a pool.
Does 4122 West KLING Street have accessible units?
No, 4122 West KLING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 West KLING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 West KLING Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts