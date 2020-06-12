330 N Maple Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2-bedroom 3-bath condo with bonus room located in the prime Media District of Burbank. Unit has been upgraded with modern touches throughout. Open living room that includes a fireplace area, lots of natural light, large kitchen great for entertaining. Master bedroom boast high ceilings and a large walk-in closet along with a beautiful large on-suite. Bonus room; can be used as an office or guest bedroom. Washer and dryer located in the unit. Disney, Warner and NBCUniversal only minutes away. Landlord will pay water and power until May 31st, 2019 with a 1 year lease.