Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 N Maple Street

330 North Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2-bedroom 3-bath condo with bonus room located in the prime Media District of Burbank. Unit has been upgraded with modern touches throughout. Open living room that includes a fireplace area, lots of natural light, large kitchen great for entertaining. Master bedroom boast high ceilings and a large walk-in closet along with a beautiful large on-suite. Bonus room; can be used as an office or guest bedroom. Washer and dryer located in the unit. Disney, Warner and NBCUniversal only minutes away. Landlord will pay water and power until May 31st, 2019 with a 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 N Maple Street have any available units?
330 N Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 N Maple Street have?
Some of 330 N Maple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 N Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 N Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 N Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 330 N Maple Street offer parking?
No, 330 N Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 N Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 N Maple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N Maple Street have a pool?
No, 330 N Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 N Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 330 N Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 N Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
