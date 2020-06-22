All apartments in Burbank
324 S Parish Place
324 S Parish Place

324 S Parish Pl · No Longer Available
Location

324 S Parish Pl, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Burbank- Wonderful Rancho Adjacent Location- This traditional home with vaulted ceilings is full of warmth and light! Amply sized at approx 1400 sq. ft., this front unit home is comprised of a large formal living room with fireplace with stacked flagstone and dining area. This 2 Bedroom home has a large master suite and remodeled baths with travertine. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and each room has new closet organizers. Light and bright, this home is ready to move in. Upgrades include: remodeled kitchen, central air and heat, newer windows. Large grassy yard that is perfect for gatherings with family and friends. Fantastic neighborhood, fantastic schools and within walking distance of the Studios. 2 Bedroom, 1 ¾ Bath, approx. 1400 sqft. Ample Parking is on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 S Parish Place have any available units?
324 S Parish Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 S Parish Place have?
Some of 324 S Parish Place's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 S Parish Place currently offering any rent specials?
324 S Parish Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S Parish Place pet-friendly?
No, 324 S Parish Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 324 S Parish Place offer parking?
Yes, 324 S Parish Place does offer parking.
Does 324 S Parish Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 S Parish Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S Parish Place have a pool?
No, 324 S Parish Place does not have a pool.
Does 324 S Parish Place have accessible units?
No, 324 S Parish Place does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S Parish Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 S Parish Place does not have units with dishwashers.
