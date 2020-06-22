324 S Parish Place

Amenities

Burbank- Wonderful Rancho Adjacent Location- This traditional home with vaulted ceilings is full of warmth and light! Amply sized at approx 1400 sq. ft., this front unit home is comprised of a large formal living room with fireplace with stacked flagstone and dining area. This 2 Bedroom home has a large master suite and remodeled baths with travertine. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and each room has new closet organizers. Light and bright, this home is ready to move in. Upgrades include: remodeled kitchen, central air and heat, newer windows. Large grassy yard that is perfect for gatherings with family and friends. Fantastic neighborhood, fantastic schools and within walking distance of the Studios. 2 Bedroom, 1 ¾ Bath, approx. 1400 sqft. Ample Parking is on the street.