3160 JOLLEY Drive

Spacious floor plan for a large family with 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and a sparkling pool. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top,open floor plan with new laminate flooring /ceramic tiling,and new interior paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
