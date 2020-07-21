All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 3160 JOLLEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
3160 JOLLEY Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

3160 JOLLEY Drive

3160 Jolley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3160 Jolley Drive, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious floor plan for a large family with 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and a sparkling pool. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top,open floor plan with new laminate flooring /ceramic tiling,and new interior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 JOLLEY Drive have any available units?
3160 JOLLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 JOLLEY Drive have?
Some of 3160 JOLLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 JOLLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3160 JOLLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 JOLLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3160 JOLLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 3160 JOLLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3160 JOLLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 3160 JOLLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 JOLLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 JOLLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3160 JOLLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 3160 JOLLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3160 JOLLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 JOLLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 JOLLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Scott Villa Apartments
1555 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurbank 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burbank Apartments with GymsBurbank Pet Friendly Apartments
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Magnolia Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts