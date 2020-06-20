All apartments in Burbank
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

2929 N Lincoln Street

2929 North Lincoln Street · (310) 343-3219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2929 North Lincoln Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home at 1,630 square feet with a 6,651 square foot lot boasts a large living room, a kitchen with plenty of natural light, Central Air and Heat, Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Tankless Water Heater, Two-Car Garage, Large Back Yard, and a Gardener. This home is located in one the most desirous areas of Burbank with just a few minutes walk to Brace Canyon Park, a premier neighborhood park with baseball diamonds, basket ball courts. It is also just a few minutes drive from Stough Canyon fire road, where locals love to run and hike, Wildwood Canyon Trailhead, and DeBell Golf Club, which is a serene place to play membership golf. Just a few minutes away from The Empire Center, which features many big box stores such as Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, and lots of clothing stores. Owner is seeking potential lessee with strong credit scores, solid gross monthly income totals three times that of monthly rent, and proof of healthy financial reserves. Move-in total comprises first month’s rent of $3,800, plus security deposit of $4,000, for a total move-in amount of $7,800. Owner may keep a locked shed on the rear of the property. One dog 20 lbs or fewer will be considered. Anyone else purporting to be the listing agent on this property is fraudulent. I am the sole listing agent on this property. Please direct any questions you have to me: Fred Herrman, First Class Real Estate, CalBRE 01789650 Cell: 310 343 3219

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 N Lincoln Street have any available units?
2929 N Lincoln Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 N Lincoln Street have?
Some of 2929 N Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 N Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
2929 N Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 N Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 N Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 2929 N Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 2929 N Lincoln Street does offer parking.
Does 2929 N Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 N Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 N Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 2929 N Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 2929 N Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 2929 N Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 N Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 N Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
