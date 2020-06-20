2929 N Lincoln Street

Amenities

This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home at 1,630 square feet with a 6,651 square foot lot boasts a large living room, a kitchen with plenty of natural light, Central Air and Heat, Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Tankless Water Heater, Two-Car Garage, Large Back Yard, and a Gardener. This home is located in one the most desirous areas of Burbank with just a few minutes walk to Brace Canyon Park, a premier neighborhood park with baseball diamonds, basket ball courts. It is also just a few minutes drive from Stough Canyon fire road, where locals love to run and hike, Wildwood Canyon Trailhead, and DeBell Golf Club, which is a serene place to play membership golf. Just a few minutes away from The Empire Center, which features many big box stores such as Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, and lots of clothing stores. Owner is seeking potential lessee with strong credit scores, solid gross monthly income totals three times that of monthly rent, and proof of healthy financial reserves. Move-in total comprises first month’s rent of $3,800, plus security deposit of $4,000, for a total move-in amount of $7,800. Owner may keep a locked shed on the rear of the property. One dog 20 lbs or fewer will be considered. Anyone else purporting to be the listing agent on this property is fraudulent. I am the sole listing agent on this property. Please direct any questions you have to me: Fred Herrman, First Class Real Estate, CalBRE 01789650 Cell: 310 343 3219