Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

235 N Avon Street

235 North Avon Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 North Avon Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful traditional sits in the much sought after, charming Burbank Media District neighborhood and has wonderful amenities. It is close to the Falcon Theatre, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Priscilla's Coffee House, Bob's Big Boy and more. In addition, a Blue Ribbon school is just a block away. This area includes nine record companies, NBC Studios, the Cartoon Network, Yahoo!, the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon Studios and many more media-related business operations. The house is a three bedroom,three bath home and has hardwood floors, central air, crown moulding, a formal dining room, a renovated master bath, a laundry room with washer and dryer, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. In addition, the yard has been professionallly landscaped and has a patio perfect for entertaining. There is also a large garage (for parking only, no storage). It is truly a turn-key property and move-in ready. This is a wonderful house that would be a pleasure to call home. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 N Avon Street have any available units?
235 N Avon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 N Avon Street have?
Some of 235 N Avon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 N Avon Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 N Avon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 N Avon Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 N Avon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 235 N Avon Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 N Avon Street offers parking.
Does 235 N Avon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 N Avon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 N Avon Street have a pool?
No, 235 N Avon Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 N Avon Street have accessible units?
No, 235 N Avon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 N Avon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 N Avon Street has units with dishwashers.
