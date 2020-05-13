235 N Avon Street

Amenities

This beautiful traditional sits in the much sought after, charming Burbank Media District neighborhood and has wonderful amenities. It is close to the Falcon Theatre, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Priscilla's Coffee House, Bob's Big Boy and more. In addition, a Blue Ribbon school is just a block away. This area includes nine record companies, NBC Studios, the Cartoon Network, Yahoo!, the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon Studios and many more media-related business operations. The house is a three bedroom,three bath home and has hardwood floors, central air, crown moulding, a formal dining room, a renovated master bath, a laundry room with washer and dryer, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. In addition, the yard has been professionallly landscaped and has a patio perfect for entertaining. There is also a large garage (for parking only, no storage). It is truly a turn-key property and move-in ready. This is a wonderful house that would be a pleasure to call home. No pets, please.