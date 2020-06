Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious, remodeled front unit townhome offers 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It includes both a living room and a family room. It also offers a dining room and a lovely newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The townhome offers a master bedroom with walk in closets/a master bathroom with walk in shower, laundry in the unit, and two side-by-side parking in the community garage. This home is a perfect and ready to move in..