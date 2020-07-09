216 E Valencia Ave 8

Amenities
Large Burbank Media Center Studio - Property Id: 285398
SPACIOUS STUDIO/SINGLE NEAR BURBANK MEDIA CENTER!
UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20
Located in the Burbank media district! close to everything. Across the street from, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Ralphs, Habbit, and more.
1920's building, with a Spanish theme, all apartments have wood or tile flooring, and AC
Since this is a charming vintage building these units tend to rent fast ! Security is $1,400 and the monthly rent is $1,400, NO PETS, Street Parking, 1 year lease. This is a second floor unit, Brand New Fridge and Stove, Laundry room on premises.
Call or Text show contact info to see the unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285398
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5837010)