216 E Valencia Ave 8

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning media room some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Large Burbank Media Center Studio - Property Id: 285398



SPACIOUS STUDIO/SINGLE NEAR BURBANK MEDIA CENTER!



UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20



Located in the Burbank media district! close to everything. Across the street from, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Ralphs, Habbit, and more.



1920's building, with a Spanish theme, all apartments have wood or tile flooring, and AC



Since this is a charming vintage building these units tend to rent fast ! Security is $1,400 and the monthly rent is $1,400, NO PETS, Street Parking, 1 year lease. This is a second floor unit, Brand New Fridge and Stove, Laundry room on premises.



Call or Text show contact info to see the unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285398

Property Id 285398



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837010)