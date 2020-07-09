All apartments in Burbank
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

216 E Valencia Ave 8

216 E Valencia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

216 E Valencia Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Large Burbank Media Center Studio - Property Id: 285398

SPACIOUS STUDIO/SINGLE NEAR BURBANK MEDIA CENTER!

UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20

Located in the Burbank media district! close to everything. Across the street from, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Ralphs, Habbit, and more.

1920's building, with a Spanish theme, all apartments have wood or tile flooring, and AC

Since this is a charming vintage building these units tend to rent fast ! Security is $1,400 and the monthly rent is $1,400, NO PETS, Street Parking, 1 year lease. This is a second floor unit, Brand New Fridge and Stove, Laundry room on premises.

Call or Text show contact info to see the unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285398
Property Id 285398

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 E Valencia Ave 8 have any available units?
216 E Valencia Ave 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 E Valencia Ave 8 have?
Some of 216 E Valencia Ave 8's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 E Valencia Ave 8 currently offering any rent specials?
216 E Valencia Ave 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 E Valencia Ave 8 pet-friendly?
No, 216 E Valencia Ave 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 216 E Valencia Ave 8 offer parking?
No, 216 E Valencia Ave 8 does not offer parking.
Does 216 E Valencia Ave 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 E Valencia Ave 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 E Valencia Ave 8 have a pool?
No, 216 E Valencia Ave 8 does not have a pool.
Does 216 E Valencia Ave 8 have accessible units?
No, 216 E Valencia Ave 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 216 E Valencia Ave 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 E Valencia Ave 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

