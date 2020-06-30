212 South VALLEY Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gracious living in Toluca Lake. Experience southern coastal charm in spacious 2-story w/sweeping lawns, classic columns & brick all just a short stroll to lake. With elegant & casual elements, interior is bathed in natural light & warmth of gleaming hardwood floors. Charming & inviting center hall design made for entertaining. Grand formal living room, crown molding, bay window, marble fireplace, formal dining room, family room w/bar, fireplace & built-ins. Master suite incl. walk-in closet & en suite w/separate vanities, tub, shower & private commode. Wood & brick create a cozy fireside den. A wonderful space to prepare meals, chef's kitchen features green granite, generous storage & s/s high-end appliances; adjacent great room allows 'cook' to mingle. 2nd story balcony runs along front of home. Enjoy 4-season private oasis w/pool, spa, waterfall, built-in BBQ kitchen, fire pit & brick patio. Detached guest house w/bath. Great schools & nice walking to shops/restaurants on Riverside.