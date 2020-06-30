All apartments in Burbank
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

212 South VALLEY Street

212 South Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 South Valley Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gracious living in Toluca Lake. Experience southern coastal charm in spacious 2-story w/sweeping lawns, classic columns & brick all just a short stroll to lake. With elegant & casual elements, interior is bathed in natural light & warmth of gleaming hardwood floors. Charming & inviting center hall design made for entertaining. Grand formal living room, crown molding, bay window, marble fireplace, formal dining room, family room w/bar, fireplace & built-ins. Master suite incl. walk-in closet & en suite w/separate vanities, tub, shower & private commode. Wood & brick create a cozy fireside den. A wonderful space to prepare meals, chef's kitchen features green granite, generous storage & s/s high-end appliances; adjacent great room allows 'cook' to mingle. 2nd story balcony runs along front of home. Enjoy 4-season private oasis w/pool, spa, waterfall, built-in BBQ kitchen, fire pit & brick patio. Detached guest house w/bath. Great schools & nice walking to shops/restaurants on Riverside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 South VALLEY Street have any available units?
212 South VALLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 South VALLEY Street have?
Some of 212 South VALLEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 South VALLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 South VALLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 South VALLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 South VALLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 212 South VALLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 South VALLEY Street offers parking.
Does 212 South VALLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 South VALLEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 South VALLEY Street have a pool?
Yes, 212 South VALLEY Street has a pool.
Does 212 South VALLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 212 South VALLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 South VALLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 South VALLEY Street has units with dishwashers.

