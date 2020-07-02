1958 North ONTARIO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new stunning remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath in great location in Burbank available now. Light filled bungalow has new everything inside and out: distressed hardwood style floors, custom paint and recessed lighting, new windows and fresh landscaping. Gorgeous kitchen has grey quartz countertops, new stainless steel double door refrigerator with icemaker, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen also has full sized washer dryer and service entrance. Well sized sized bedrooms, one with master bath. Both bathrooms have custom tile, vanities and new fixtures. One car parking. Small friendly pets ok!