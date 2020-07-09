All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1939 Hollywood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1939 Hollywood Way
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:10 PM

1939 Hollywood Way

1939 N Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1939 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aba29e0064 ---- Features: Tiled Shower Ample Cabinet/Storage Space Large Closet Window A/C Onsite Laundry Street Parking Owner pays water, tenant responsible for all other utilities. Commuter friendly, minutes away from restaurants, shopping and entertainment, close to studios. Renters Insurance will be required. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Hollywood Way have any available units?
1939 Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1939 Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Hollywood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1939 Hollywood Way offer parking?
No, 1939 Hollywood Way does not offer parking.
Does 1939 Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 Hollywood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Hollywood Way have a pool?
No, 1939 Hollywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 1939 Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Hollywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 Hollywood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1939 Hollywood Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts