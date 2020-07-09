1939 Hollywood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aba29e0064 ---- Features: Tiled Shower Ample Cabinet/Storage Space Large Closet Window A/C Onsite Laundry Street Parking Owner pays water, tenant responsible for all other utilities. Commuter friendly, minutes away from restaurants, shopping and entertainment, close to studios. Renters Insurance will be required. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141