1903 Grismer Avenue

Beautiful Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Apartment in Burbank. This two bedroom is centrally located near some of the cities best schools! If you are looking for great restaurants, nightlife and a location that is centrally located, this is the apartment for you.



1712 Elliot Drive features a one bedroom on a quiet tree-lined street in Burbank, CA.

Close to Warner Brother Studios, NYFA, The 134 and 5 Freeways, North Hollywood, Glendale and so much more.

This apartment features a great open layout, vinyl plank flooring, updated cabinets, stainless appliances and 2 parking spot included. You are sure to add your own flair to give this space that added personal touch. The apartment has two spacious bedrooms, detailed lighting, quartz counter-tops and a balcony.

-Spacious Bedrooms/Bathrooms

-Parking Included

-On Site Laundry

-Tree-lined Street

-Small Community

-Custom Flooring



1712 Elliot Drive, Unit F

Available Now.

Thank you for your interest in our community