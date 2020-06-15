All apartments in Burbank
1903 Grismer Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1903 Grismer Avenue

1903 Grismer Avenue · (626) 589-5782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1903 Grismer Avenue, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Apartment in Burbank. This two bedroom is centrally located near some of the cities best schools! If you are looking for great restaurants, nightlife and a location that is centrally located, this is the apartment for you.

1712 Elliot Drive features a one bedroom on a quiet tree-lined street in Burbank, CA.
Close to Warner Brother Studios, NYFA, The 134 and 5 Freeways, North Hollywood, Glendale and so much more.
This apartment features a great open layout, vinyl plank flooring, updated cabinets, stainless appliances and 2 parking spot included. You are sure to add your own flair to give this space that added personal touch. The apartment has two spacious bedrooms, detailed lighting, quartz counter-tops and a balcony.
-Spacious Bedrooms/Bathrooms
-Parking Included
-On Site Laundry
-Tree-lined Street
-Small Community
-Custom Flooring

1712 Elliot Drive, Unit F
Available Now.
Thank you for your interest in our community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Grismer Avenue have any available units?
1903 Grismer Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Grismer Avenue have?
Some of 1903 Grismer Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Grismer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Grismer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Grismer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Grismer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1903 Grismer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Grismer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1903 Grismer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Grismer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Grismer Avenue have a pool?
No, 1903 Grismer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Grismer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1903 Grismer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Grismer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Grismer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
