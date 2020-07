Amenities

Completely remodeled and detached front unit, 2 beds 1 bath, with back covered patio, and 2 private parking spaces. Unit comes with washer/dryer, AC, dishwasher, and appliances. Front yard featuring fruit trees and private entrance on property. New kitchen, bathroom, paint, floors, etc. Very good floor plan with living room and 2 nice size updated bedrooms. Minutes from downtown Burbank, freeways, and in cute charming neighborhood with ample street parking.