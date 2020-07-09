1713 W Alameda Avenue

Amenities

Charming Spanish style single family house walking distance from Disney, and near NBC, ABC, Warner Bros. and other studios in the prestigious Rancho area of Burbank, blocks away from the Equestrian Center and Magnolia Park Neighborhood. Original details have been lovingly restored such as original wood built-ins, traditional Saltillo Terra Cotta floor tiles custom designed paint, high ceiling living rm. with exposed beams and a charming rustic fireplace, picture window, bright spacious kitchen with new dishwasher and W/D, 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, an inviting foyer room, a lovely dining area, and central A/C, fenced in lushly landscaped backyard with covered patio and large separate air conditioned space/office in back yard, gardening shed, beautifully landscaped front yard with loads of curb appeal. This is a very special and beautiful home with a lot of character, a must see! Several movie details been shot at this house