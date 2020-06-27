All apartments in Burbank
1505 N Lima Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

1505 N Lima Street

1505 North Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 North Lima Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable & Affordable Cottage! Newly refinished original hardwood floors, vintage style kitchen w/brand new appliances, and a newly remodeled bathroom. Interior highlights include 2 generously sized bedrooms ( one is a railroad style leading to the master & is perfect for an office), and a large master with a slider to the grassy yard. Outside find a super private flat yard with mature foliage. Lima is one of those perfect Burbank streets with lush trees overhanging the street & walking distance to cafes. Everything is fresh, clean and ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 N Lima Street have any available units?
1505 N Lima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1505 N Lima Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N Lima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N Lima Street pet-friendly?
No, 1505 N Lima Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1505 N Lima Street offer parking?
No, 1505 N Lima Street does not offer parking.
Does 1505 N Lima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 N Lima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N Lima Street have a pool?
No, 1505 N Lima Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 N Lima Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 N Lima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N Lima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 N Lima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 N Lima Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 N Lima Street does not have units with air conditioning.
