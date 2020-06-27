1322 N Ontario Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This exceptional rental property is located on a beautiful tree lined street in the prestigious city of Burbank. The open floor plan illustrates a nice flow encompassing 2 bedrooms + Den/Bonus room could be used as a 3rd bedroom + 1 bathroom. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room boasts a cozy brick fireplace and conveniently opens to the dining area. Whip up a delicious meal in the charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and plenty of storage space in the stunning wood cabinets. The laundry area is complete with a washer/dryer and ample storage space with a large countertop perfect for folding! Each bedroom is generous in size and filled with an abundance of natural light. The spacious bonus room is perfect for a home office or additional bedroom. The extensive backyard is an entertainer’s dream featuring a patio, fire-pit and large grass area. Exemplifying California living at its finest, this is an incredible opportunity you don’t want to miss!