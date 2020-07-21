All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

17 Jaynes Place

17 Jaynes Pl · No Longer Available
Location

17 Jaynes Pl, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded 3 Bed room and 3.5 bath room town house in Founder's Walk private gated community. One bed room and full bathroom downstairs.
laminated wood flooring throughout the whole house. Spacious Island kitchen with Granite counter top. Two car attached Garage with automatic garage door opener.Association features community Pool, spa, clubhouse,Picnic area, BBQ area, and play ground. Conveniently located close to 5 and 91 Freeways, restaurants, and shopping centers. Direct access to Metro link train station. Landlord will paint inside prior to Tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Jaynes Place have any available units?
17 Jaynes Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 17 Jaynes Place have?
Some of 17 Jaynes Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Jaynes Place currently offering any rent specials?
17 Jaynes Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Jaynes Place pet-friendly?
No, 17 Jaynes Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 17 Jaynes Place offer parking?
Yes, 17 Jaynes Place offers parking.
Does 17 Jaynes Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Jaynes Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Jaynes Place have a pool?
Yes, 17 Jaynes Place has a pool.
Does 17 Jaynes Place have accessible units?
No, 17 Jaynes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Jaynes Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Jaynes Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Jaynes Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Jaynes Place does not have units with air conditioning.
