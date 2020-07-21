17 Jaynes Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded 3 Bed room and 3.5 bath room town house in Founder's Walk private gated community. One bed room and full bathroom downstairs.

laminated wood flooring throughout the whole house. Spacious Island kitchen with Granite counter top. Two car attached Garage with automatic garage door opener.Association features community Pool, spa, clubhouse,Picnic area, BBQ area, and play ground. Conveniently located close to 5 and 91 Freeways, restaurants, and shopping centers. Direct access to Metro link train station. Landlord will paint inside prior to Tenant move-in.