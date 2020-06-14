103 Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA with gym
Home to America’s first theme park, a wacky wax museum and a swash-buckling dinner spread, Buena Park is a town that hosts a fair share of tourists but manages to not be a "tourist town."
As the central point between Anaheim and Los Angeles, it’s uniquely situated for singles and couples with it’s diverse population and urban amenities. Buena Park is a fairly small suburb when compared to other Southern California locales and it’s not split up into distinct neighborhoods the way you would suspect. Residents note congestion and crowding around Knott’s Berry Farm during their peak season but it’s easy to avoid the crowds if you chose your rental property carefully.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Buena Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.