pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
211 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
68 Webber Way
68 Webber Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Founders Walk. This tri-level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car direct access garage.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6531 San Diego Drive
6531 San Diego Drive, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1360 sqft
Ready for move in August 1. Recently renovated and updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1360 square feet, single story home for lease has large, fully finished family room looking out to an inviting, fully fenced in, large backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Buena Park
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
19 Units Available
Buena Park
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
821 NORTH HAMPTON
821 North Hampton Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH 2 CAR GARAGE VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE STORY FLOOR PLAN - 2 CAR GARAGE - MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS COMING SOON! (RLNE2424230)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Palma
7572 Silverado Ln
7572 Silverado Lane, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 House for rent - Property Id: 318771 Beautiful spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. 2 years old new floor with laminate on 2and floor and tile on first floor. Kitchen with beautiful cabinet and granite countertop.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
120 N Syracuse st
120 North Syracuse Street, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that the Villa Del Sol Apartments is currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Anaheim! A lovely Community to call home, you wont regret it! Hope to hear from you soon! This unit will not
Results within 5 miles of Buena Park
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
14 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,998
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,949
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
5 Units Available
The Colony
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,841
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
