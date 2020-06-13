Apartment List
/
CA
/
buena park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

215 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA

Finding an apartment in Buena Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
7500 Crescent Avenue
7500 Crescent Avenue, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
2 Bdr located in Buena Park - Welcome to Crescent Run, luxury apartment living at affordable prices. Call Mike to schedule a tour 714-229-4950 Our beautiful complex is gate and has lush gardens throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8602 Western Avenue
8602 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
884 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units) Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment! We have the best that Buena Park has to offer! Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
68 Webber Way
68 Webber Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Founders Walk. This tri-level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car direct access garage.
Results within 1 mile of Buena Park
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
821 NORTH HAMPTON
821 North Hampton Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH 2 CAR GARAGE VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE STORY FLOOR PLAN - 2 CAR GARAGE - MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS COMING SOON! (RLNE2424230)
Results within 5 miles of Buena Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
The Colony
6 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,591
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,037
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Fullerton
15 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,845
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
984 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Casa Madrid Apartment Homes in the heart of La Habra, California, just one block away from the city of Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Downtown Fullerton
5 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,894
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Artesia
10 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Buena Park, CA

Home to America’s first theme park, a wacky wax museum and a swash-buckling dinner spread, Buena Park is a town that hosts a fair share of tourists but manages to not be a "tourist town."

As the central point between Anaheim and Los Angeles, it’s uniquely situated for singles and couples with it’s diverse population and urban amenities. Buena Park is a fairly small suburb when compared to other Southern California locales and it’s not split up into distinct neighborhoods the way you would suspect. Residents note congestion and crowding around Knott’s Berry Farm during their peak season but it’s easy to avoid the crowds if you chose your rental property carefully.

Having trouble with Craigslist Buena Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Buena Park, CA

Finding an apartment in Buena Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

