215 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA
Home to America’s first theme park, a wacky wax museum and a swash-buckling dinner spread, Buena Park is a town that hosts a fair share of tourists but manages to not be a "tourist town."
As the central point between Anaheim and Los Angeles, it’s uniquely situated for singles and couples with it’s diverse population and urban amenities. Buena Park is a fairly small suburb when compared to other Southern California locales and it’s not split up into distinct neighborhoods the way you would suspect. Residents note congestion and crowding around Knott’s Berry Farm during their peak season but it’s easy to avoid the crowds if you chose your rental property carefully.
Finding an apartment in Buena Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.