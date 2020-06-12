/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
249 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Buena Park
4 Units Available
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1080 sqft
The Page St.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8602 Western Avenue
8602 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
884 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units) Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment! We have the best that Buena Park has to offer! Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
7500 Crescent Avenue
7500 Crescent Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
2 Bdr located in Buena Park - Welcome to Crescent Run, luxury apartment living at affordable prices. Call Mike to schedule a tour 714-229-4950 Our beautiful complex is gate and has lush gardens throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8186 Havasu Circle
8186 Havasu Circle, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1598 sqft
This gorgeous two master suite and two and half bathrooms including two walk in closet with new wood flooring, New remodeled master bathroom shower.
Results within 1 mile of Buena Park
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
860 sqft
Welcome home to Le Mar Apartments in sunny Fullerton, California. Our low-key apartment home community is located in the heart of Orange County just off I-5.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5321 Bishop St, CA, #A
5321 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive
1111 Creekside Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
928 Whitewater Drive
928 North Whitewater Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1186 sqft
This is a high demand area one of Fullerton’s most sought after neighborhoods. Totally upgraded. Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master suite with cathedrial-vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1336 Mc Fadden Drive
1336 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
Price Reduction Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. Bright & airy. Great Schools: Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr High & there outstanding Sunny Hills high school.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
821 NORTH HAMPTON
821 North Hampton Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH 2 CAR GARAGE VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE STORY FLOOR PLAN - 2 CAR GARAGE - MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS COMING SOON! (RLNE2424230)
1 of 1
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5643 Vonnie Lane
5643 Vonnie Ln, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment! Washer & Dryer Included inside Unit! 1 Parking Space!
1 of 8
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
1573 Avenida Selva
1573 Avenida Selva, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1146 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedrooms 1.75 baths townhome in Amberwood. Private end unit with gated front entry. Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Two car garage with direct access, private patio, association pools, spas and tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Buena Park
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
The Colony
7 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
12 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1187 sqft
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Similar Pages
Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuena Park 3 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with GarageBuena Park Apartments with GymBuena Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA