3 bedroom apartments
263 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA
Buena Park
6400 San Harco Circle
6400 San Harco Circle, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1072 sqft
Available July 1st, this charming 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms house in the San Tract of Buena Park is just waiting for you to call it Home. Recently updated, this house features an open concept floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Buena Park
8187 Cachuma Circle
8187 Cachuma Circle, Buena Park, CA
Meadowbrook complex is located near the Los Coyotes Country Club and Sunny Hills High School District. New Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. New Kitchen windows, New Counter Top. New Lights in the Kitchen. Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinet.
Buena Park
5604 Cajon Avenue
5604 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
Remodeled End unit Single Level Town House. Living room with Tile Floor, Cathedral Ceiling. Remodeled kitchen All 3 bedrooms have Laminate wood floor, crown molding. 2 bedrooms with Mirror wardrobe closet with organizer, 1 with walk in closet.
Buena Park
5517 Cajon Avenue
5517 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1080 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in move in condition. This home features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious with recessed lighting.
Buena Park
4950 Argyle Way
4950 Argyle Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1276 sqft
Remodeld townhome located in Highland Greens Community 3bedrooms and 2.
Buena Park
7244 El Poste Drive
7244 El Poste Drive, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7244 El Poste Drive in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1327 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
La Palma
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.
La Mirada
14609 Rayfield Drive
14609 Rayfield Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1301 sqft
***Move in Ready 3 bed 2 Bath Home*** - Spacious home located in a great area of La Mirada. This property is in move in condition, and offers a spacious floor plan, attached two car garage and large backyard. Make an appointment today..
Cypress
6654 Brewster Court
6654 Brewster Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2301 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home in Cypress Village - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spread out over 2300 Sq. Ft. of living space in the beautiful community of Cypress Village.
La Palma
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,
Cerritos
16803 Parkvalle Avenue
16803 Parkvalle Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1373 sqft
Dear Agents : This property will be shown by appointment only. Please TEXT listing agent, Pauline @ (562)676-5822 for showing. All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form and receive confirmation from the listing agent before viewing the property.
Cerritos
18623 Clydepark Avenue
18623 Clydepark Avenue, Cerritos, CA
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained.
La Palma
5172 LENA Drive
5172 Lena Drive, La Palma, CA
Location! Location! Location! Walking Distance to ALL Great La Palma Schools: Los Coyotes EL., Walker Jr High, Kennedy High and Oxford Academy. Beautiful Corner Lot With Amazing Flowers & Plants Curb Appearance. Great Home In Very Quiet Area.
2948 Primrose Lane
2948 Primrose Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1491 sqft
** Most popular townhouse complex as well as known "Maison De Fleur" community ** Very convenient location with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1312 Phillips Drive
1312 Phillips Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1524 sqft
The best-designed Floor Plans in Gallery Walk condo in Amerige Heights with the only two-level condominium. Very quiet location with New interior painting and professional cleaning.
La Mirada
16028 Mart Drive
16028 Mart Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2020 sqft
Beautiful single story house with 3 bed & 2.5 bath in a quiet neighborhood. The HUGE master suite offers an extra large walk-in closet and imported stone shower & beautiful custom bathtub.
1347 Mc Fadden Drive
1347 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1347 Mc Fadden Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
La Mirada
16025 Orsa Drive
16025 Orsa Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1325 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that will be available July 1st. 2020 for new lease. This home is located in one of La Mirada's best areas. Two car detached garage with plenty of parking. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping.
1658 Island Drive
1658 Island Drive, Fullerton, CA
Beautiful two story family home with fantastic golf course view in exclusive " ISLAN " community. The home is open floor plan with high ceiling, largest model plan #4 which has a one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs.
Cypress
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.
1256 Mendez Drive
1256 Mendez Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1502 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1256 Mendez Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1128 Armstrong Drive
1128 Armstrong Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1695 sqft
Turnkey House in Amerige heights. 3 Bed rooms and 3 Bath rooms, 1 bed room and 1 bath room is on downstairs, Open and spacious floor plan. upgraded hard floor and carpet. Kitchen with Island. attached 2 car garage with direct access.
West Anaheim
2863 W Orange Avenue
2863 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1139 sqft
This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.
