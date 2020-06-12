/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:30 AM
154 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Buena Park
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
1 Unit Available
1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive
1111 Creekside Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
1 Unit Available
928 Whitewater Drive
928 North Whitewater Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1186 sqft
This is a high demand area one of Fullerton’s most sought after neighborhoods. Totally upgraded. Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master suite with cathedrial-vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8186 Havasu Circle
8186 Havasu Circle, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1598 sqft
This gorgeous two master suite and two and half bathrooms including two walk in closet with new wood flooring, New remodeled master bathroom shower.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
1 Unit Available
1336 Mc Fadden Drive
1336 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
Price Reduction Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. Bright & airy. Great Schools: Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr High & there outstanding Sunny Hills high school.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
821 NORTH HAMPTON
821 North Hampton Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH 2 CAR GARAGE VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE STORY FLOOR PLAN - 2 CAR GARAGE - MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS COMING SOON! (RLNE2424230)
1 of 8
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
1573 Avenida Selva
1573 Avenida Selva, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1146 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedrooms 1.75 baths townhome in Amberwood. Private end unit with gated front entry. Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Two car garage with direct access, private patio, association pools, spas and tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Buena Park
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:36am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:30am
12 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1187 sqft
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
The Colony
22 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowell
19 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Fullerton
13 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:37am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1033 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Colony
14 Units Available
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
