140 Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA with parking

Home to America’s first theme park, a wacky wax museum and a swash-buckling dinner spread, Buena Park is a town that hosts a fair share of tourists but manages to not be a "tourist town."

As the central point between Anaheim and Los Angeles, it’s uniquely situated for singles and couples with it’s diverse population and urban amenities. Buena Park is a fairly small suburb when compared to other Southern California locales and it’s not split up into distinct neighborhoods the way you would suspect. Residents note congestion and crowding around Knott’s Berry Farm during their peak season but it’s easy to avoid the crowds if you chose your rental property carefully.

