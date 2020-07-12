Apartment List
/
CA
/
buena park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:34 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buena Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Buena Park
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1080 sqft
The Page St.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
68 Webber Way
68 Webber Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Founders Walk. This tri-level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car direct access garage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
5951 Fullerton Avenue
5951 Fullerton Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great for Investors, two units on one property. Classic multi-unit/commercial duplex listing in the heart of Buena Park close to the border of Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Zoned RM-20 with enough room to add one more unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
4866 Estepona Way
4866 Estepona Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, two story townhome in the most desirable community in "Casitas". Newer laminated wooden floors, private patio leads to 2 two car garage. H.O.A, amenities include clubhouse, pool and spa.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8501 Kendor Drive
8501 Kendor Drive, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
387 sqft
Unique Opportunity! Newly renovated private studio with private entry, private yard and a single designated parking space. New flooring, new paint, new cabinets, A/C wall unit, recessed lights and more.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8359 Santa Fe
8359 Santa Fe Drive, Buena Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2200 sqft
SINGLE story 4 bedroom with 2 baths. As soon as you enter the front doors, you will feel the warmth and charm of this home which has been carefully cared for by the owner.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6531 San Diego Drive
6531 San Diego Drive, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1360 sqft
Ready for move in August 1. Recently renovated and updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1360 square feet, single story home for lease has large, fully finished family room looking out to an inviting, fully fenced in, large backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8649 Buena Tierra Place
8649 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1678 sqft
Beautifully remodeled town home located in an upscale neighborhood next to Ralph B Clark Park. Situated in a greenbelt-like setting, this home offers privacy and tranquility.
Results within 1 mile of Buena Park
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Buena Park
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,950
900 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that the Franciscan Apartments is under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9767 Graham Street
9767 Graham Street, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1576 sqft
This spacious, single-story home is all about quiet, convenience and comfort. It is ideally located just steps from Morris Elementary School. It is within walking distance from Oxford Academy, Cypress high school and Cypress Civic Center.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
6179 Orange Avenue
6179 Orange Avenue, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1746 sqft
*Only A.D.A. Approved companion / service animals will be accepted. Built in 2014 and move in condition townhouse. Private Complex, Only 15 total units.1746 Square Feet with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Gourmet kitchen and private patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2509 W Transit Pl
2509 West Transit Place, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1339 sqft
Beautiful Freshly Remodeled Anaheim Home - Brand New Remodel! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in West Anaheim. Fresh Paint and Flooring. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Beautiful Separate Living Room with Newley Refaced Fire Place.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Palma
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1450 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds, Master Bedroom With Mirrored Closet Doors &

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1157 Jewett Drive
1157 Jewett Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1157 Jewett Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1128 Armstrong Drive
1128 Armstrong Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1695 sqft
Turnkey House in Amerige heights. 3 Bed rooms and 3 Bath rooms, 1 bed room and 1 bath room is on downstairs, Open and spacious floor plan. upgraded hard floor and carpet. Kitchen with Island. attached 2 car garage with direct access.
City Guide for Buena Park, CA

Home to America’s first theme park, a wacky wax museum and a swash-buckling dinner spread, Buena Park is a town that hosts a fair share of tourists but manages to not be a "tourist town."

As the central point between Anaheim and Los Angeles, it’s uniquely situated for singles and couples with it’s diverse population and urban amenities. Buena Park is a fairly small suburb when compared to other Southern California locales and it’s not split up into distinct neighborhoods the way you would suspect. Residents note congestion and crowding around Knott’s Berry Farm during their peak season but it’s easy to avoid the crowds if you chose your rental property carefully.

Having trouble with Craigslist Buena Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Buena Park, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buena Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

