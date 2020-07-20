All apartments in Brea
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

983 Matthews Lane

983 Matthews Lane · No Longer Available
Location

983 Matthews Lane, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful single-family home is located in the Tomlinson Park Community. It is an excellent neighborhood in Brea with NO MELLO ROOS! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with custom flooring throughout the first floor. The front living room, separate dining room, open-concept kitchen and family room area. Kitchen has a gas cooktop, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry with an additional butlers pantry for extra storage space! Sliding door to outside patio area. Access to the 2-car garage from kitchen nook area, and slider from the dining room outside. Balcony upstairs. All four bedrooms are located upstairs, with upstairs laundry which is a plus!!! Master has a large master bathroom attached and hallway bathroom has double sinks, as well as shower and tub. There are custom white shutters throughout the whole house. Low HOA dues include swimming pool, spa, BBQs, patio area, and tennis court! Walk to Founders Park with Basketball, tennis courts and play area!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brea-ca?lid=12558218

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 Matthews Lane have any available units?
983 Matthews Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 983 Matthews Lane have?
Some of 983 Matthews Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 983 Matthews Lane currently offering any rent specials?
983 Matthews Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 Matthews Lane pet-friendly?
No, 983 Matthews Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 983 Matthews Lane offer parking?
Yes, 983 Matthews Lane offers parking.
Does 983 Matthews Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 Matthews Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 Matthews Lane have a pool?
Yes, 983 Matthews Lane has a pool.
Does 983 Matthews Lane have accessible units?
No, 983 Matthews Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 983 Matthews Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 983 Matthews Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 983 Matthews Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 983 Matthews Lane has units with air conditioning.
