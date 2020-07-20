983 Matthews Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful single-family home is located in the Tomlinson Park Community. It is an excellent neighborhood in Brea with NO MELLO ROOS! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with custom flooring throughout the first floor. The front living room, separate dining room, open-concept kitchen and family room area. Kitchen has a gas cooktop, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry with an additional butlers pantry for extra storage space! Sliding door to outside patio area. Access to the 2-car garage from kitchen nook area, and slider from the dining room outside. Balcony upstairs. All four bedrooms are located upstairs, with upstairs laundry which is a plus!!! Master has a large master bathroom attached and hallway bathroom has double sinks, as well as shower and tub. There are custom white shutters throughout the whole house. Low HOA dues include swimming pool, spa, BBQs, patio area, and tennis court! Walk to Founders Park with Basketball, tennis courts and play area!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brea-ca?lid=12558218



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132203)