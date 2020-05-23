728 Manhattan Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Tri-Level 2Bd 2.5Ba Condo in Brea! - Check out this great 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xqExXgArm5g



You must see this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in the newly built Element at Central Park! This end-unit condo boasts an open layout with a chef's kitchen that features a large center island with a deep stainless steel farmhouse sink, soft closing custom cabinets and custom glass tile backsplash. The kitchen island has an eating bar that adjoins the living room/dining room combination to keep conversations going during meal prep. The dual master bedrooms are located on the third floor each featuring their own private bathrooms. The primary master bedroom also has a walk in closet. Other great features include: balcony on the second floor, stackable washer/dryer conveniently located near the bedrooms, a direct access 2 car garage with epoxy floor, and more. The community offers grassy areas to picnic, a splash pad and play area. Great location - close to trails, freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and highly rated Brea-Olinda schools. Apply today!



Sorry, NO PETS.



To schedule a showing please contact: Nick at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5094679)