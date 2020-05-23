All apartments in Brea
728 Manhattan Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

728 Manhattan Dr

728 Manhattan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

728 Manhattan Dr, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Tri-Level 2Bd 2.5Ba Condo in Brea! - Check out this great 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xqExXgArm5g

You must see this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in the newly built Element at Central Park! This end-unit condo boasts an open layout with a chef's kitchen that features a large center island with a deep stainless steel farmhouse sink, soft closing custom cabinets and custom glass tile backsplash. The kitchen island has an eating bar that adjoins the living room/dining room combination to keep conversations going during meal prep. The dual master bedrooms are located on the third floor each featuring their own private bathrooms. The primary master bedroom also has a walk in closet. Other great features include: balcony on the second floor, stackable washer/dryer conveniently located near the bedrooms, a direct access 2 car garage with epoxy floor, and more. The community offers grassy areas to picnic, a splash pad and play area. Great location - close to trails, freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and highly rated Brea-Olinda schools. Apply today!

Sorry, NO PETS.

To schedule a showing please contact: Nick at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Manhattan Dr have any available units?
728 Manhattan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 728 Manhattan Dr have?
Some of 728 Manhattan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Manhattan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
728 Manhattan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Manhattan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 728 Manhattan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 728 Manhattan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 728 Manhattan Dr offers parking.
Does 728 Manhattan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Manhattan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Manhattan Dr have a pool?
No, 728 Manhattan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 728 Manhattan Dr have accessible units?
No, 728 Manhattan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Manhattan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Manhattan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Manhattan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 728 Manhattan Dr has units with air conditioning.
