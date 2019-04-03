All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 602 Archwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
602 Archwood Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

602 Archwood Avenue

602 Archwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

602 Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen. This home includes an all-electric setup! From the included stove, microwave, washer/dryer you'll never have to pay another gas bill again! Stay cool in the central A/C that chills the home down quickly for those HOT days! The master suite has plenty of room in the double closets and private en-suite sink. This home also has a private patio for you to relax on and it connects directly to your personal 2 car garage! The HOA also has a perfect sized pool for you and your guests to use! Grab this great deal in Brea before it goes quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Archwood Avenue have any available units?
602 Archwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 602 Archwood Avenue have?
Some of 602 Archwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Archwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
602 Archwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Archwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 602 Archwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 602 Archwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 602 Archwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 602 Archwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Archwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Archwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 602 Archwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 602 Archwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 602 Archwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Archwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Archwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Archwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 Archwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles