439 Pine Avenue

Amenities
One Story home fully renovated in 2004 with new electrical,copper plumbing, vinyl windows, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and baths. This house is located in a great residential area, very close to downtown Brea near the shopping mall,restaurants strip on Birch Street, schools and transportation.
It offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master suite with a very spacious master bath, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A very spacious living room with cathedral ceiling. Great backyard with new landscape that can accommodate large gatherings. 2 Car attached garage. One year minimum lease, landlord pays for water and gardener.