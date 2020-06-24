439 Pine Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One Story home fully renovated in 2004 with new electrical,copper plumbing, vinyl windows, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and baths. This house is located in a great residential area, very close to downtown Brea near the shopping mall,restaurants strip on Birch Street, schools and transportation.

It offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master suite with a very spacious master bath, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A very spacious living room with cathedral ceiling. Great backyard with new landscape that can accommodate large gatherings. 2 Car attached garage. One year minimum lease, landlord pays for water and gardener.