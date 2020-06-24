All apartments in Brea
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

439 Pine Avenue

439 S Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

439 S Pine Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Story home fully renovated in 2004 with new electrical,copper plumbing, vinyl windows, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and baths. This house is located in a great residential area, very close to downtown Brea near the shopping mall,restaurants strip on Birch Street, schools and transportation.
It offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master suite with a very spacious master bath, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A very spacious living room with cathedral ceiling. Great backyard with new landscape that can accommodate large gatherings. 2 Car attached garage. One year minimum lease, landlord pays for water and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Pine Avenue have any available units?
439 Pine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 439 Pine Avenue have?
Some of 439 Pine Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
439 Pine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 439 Pine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 439 Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 439 Pine Avenue offers parking.
Does 439 Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Pine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Pine Avenue have a pool?
No, 439 Pine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 439 Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 439 Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Pine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Pine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Pine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
