Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:59 PM

339 Laurel Avenue

339 Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

339 Laurel Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
1 Bedroom-1 bath rear upstairs unit built over 3-car garage built in 2014. Unit is situated behind a gated single family home. One car garage with laundry hook-ups. Living room with vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Neutral flooring and carpet. Kitchen with white cabinets with granite counters, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, small refrigerator also tv mounted on wall. Small grass area and upstairs deck. Central air. Close to downtown shopping, restaurants and freeways. Owner prefers no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
339 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 339 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 339 Laurel Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
339 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 339 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 339 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 339 Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 339 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 339 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 339 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 339 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 339 Laurel Avenue has units with air conditioning.
