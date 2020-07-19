339 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

1 Bedroom-1 bath rear upstairs unit built over 3-car garage built in 2014. Unit is situated behind a gated single family home. One car garage with laundry hook-ups. Living room with vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Neutral flooring and carpet. Kitchen with white cabinets with granite counters, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, small refrigerator also tv mounted on wall. Small grass area and upstairs deck. Central air. Close to downtown shopping, restaurants and freeways. Owner prefers no pets.