Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

2544 Portarosa

2544 Portarosa Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2544 Portarosa Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
For Lease-Newly built, end unit and completely UPGRADED (over $40,000) 2 Story townhome located in the gated community of The Portarosa. This large (1900sqft) Spanish inspired architectural townhome has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with attached 2-car epoxy floor garage. Front patio, open and airy floor plan, gourmet kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, center island workstation and white cabinets, Rare-Bedroom and bath on first level! Lower level-upgraded chic gray wood flooring. Second level-Plush, upgraded designer carpeting. Premium custom plantation shutters throughout. Master suite provides a golf view, spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom with spa inspired bath and soaking tub, dual quartz vanity, and high-end custom mirrors. Also, upstairs, two secondary bedrooms, bathroom and spacious laundry room with cabinets and shelving. Linen closet. Energy efficient tankless water heater and LED recessed lighting. Relax and enjoy the community, pool, spa and Bque. Even a gated Tot Lot. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, Brea Mall, Brea Community Center, jogging, dog parks, walking and bike trails, and Birch Hills Golf Club. Brea-Olinda SD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Portarosa have any available units?
2544 Portarosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2544 Portarosa have?
Some of 2544 Portarosa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Portarosa currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Portarosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Portarosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 Portarosa is pet friendly.
Does 2544 Portarosa offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Portarosa offers parking.
Does 2544 Portarosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Portarosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Portarosa have a pool?
Yes, 2544 Portarosa has a pool.
Does 2544 Portarosa have accessible units?
No, 2544 Portarosa does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Portarosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 Portarosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2544 Portarosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 2544 Portarosa does not have units with air conditioning.
