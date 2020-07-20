2544 Portarosa

Amenities

For Lease-Newly built, end unit and completely UPGRADED (over $40,000) 2 Story townhome located in the gated community of The Portarosa. This large (1900sqft) Spanish inspired architectural townhome has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with attached 2-car epoxy floor garage. Front patio, open and airy floor plan, gourmet kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, center island workstation and white cabinets, Rare-Bedroom and bath on first level! Lower level-upgraded chic gray wood flooring. Second level-Plush, upgraded designer carpeting. Premium custom plantation shutters throughout. Master suite provides a golf view, spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom with spa inspired bath and soaking tub, dual quartz vanity, and high-end custom mirrors. Also, upstairs, two secondary bedrooms, bathroom and spacious laundry room with cabinets and shelving. Linen closet. Energy efficient tankless water heater and LED recessed lighting. Relax and enjoy the community, pool, spa and Bque. Even a gated Tot Lot. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, Brea Mall, Brea Community Center, jogging, dog parks, walking and bike trails, and Birch Hills Golf Club. Brea-Olinda SD.