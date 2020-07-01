2467 Sanabria Ln

Amenities

Brea - City of Brea Brand New Portarosa Gated Community with Golf Course View. Built In 2018. Bright and Open Floor Plan. Two Levels End Unit Townhouse which has 4 Bedrooms with 3 Bathrooms. Especially There is One Bedroom with One Bathroom Downstairs. The Versatile Floor Plan Feature 1,867 sq. ft. with Attached 2 Car Garage. Dual-Glazed Low-E Glass windows to Save Energy Consumption. New Mini Blinds and Recessed LED Lighting throughout. Contemporary Kitchen with Quartz Countertops and Dining Area. Upstairs with 3 Bedrooms and Laundry Room with Built-In Cabinetry. The Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Plus Master Bathroom Has Separate Tub & Shower. Attached 2 Car-Garage with Tankless Water Heater. Home Association Community Offers Pool / SPA/ BBQ Area. The Gated Community is Close to Imperial Hwy and Kraemer Blvd. Easy Access to 57 Freeway, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Home Depot, Super Markets and Brea Mall. Brea -Olinda Unified School District: Country Hills Elementary School / Brea Middle School/ Brea Olinda High School. (Tenant Pays All Utilities and Additional Monthly HOA $365)



No Pets Allowed



