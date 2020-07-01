All apartments in Brea
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

2467 Sanabria Ln

2467 Sanabria Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2467 Sanabria Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Brea - City of Brea Brand New Portarosa Gated Community with Golf Course View. Built In 2018. Bright and Open Floor Plan. Two Levels End Unit Townhouse which has 4 Bedrooms with 3 Bathrooms. Especially There is One Bedroom with One Bathroom Downstairs. The Versatile Floor Plan Feature 1,867 sq. ft. with Attached 2 Car Garage. Dual-Glazed Low-E Glass windows to Save Energy Consumption. New Mini Blinds and Recessed LED Lighting throughout. Contemporary Kitchen with Quartz Countertops and Dining Area. Upstairs with 3 Bedrooms and Laundry Room with Built-In Cabinetry. The Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Plus Master Bathroom Has Separate Tub & Shower. Attached 2 Car-Garage with Tankless Water Heater. Home Association Community Offers Pool / SPA/ BBQ Area. The Gated Community is Close to Imperial Hwy and Kraemer Blvd. Easy Access to 57 Freeway, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Home Depot, Super Markets and Brea Mall. Brea -Olinda Unified School District: Country Hills Elementary School / Brea Middle School/ Brea Olinda High School. (Tenant Pays All Utilities and Additional Monthly HOA $365)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626632)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 Sanabria Ln have any available units?
2467 Sanabria Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2467 Sanabria Ln have?
Some of 2467 Sanabria Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 Sanabria Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2467 Sanabria Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 Sanabria Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2467 Sanabria Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 2467 Sanabria Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2467 Sanabria Ln offers parking.
Does 2467 Sanabria Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2467 Sanabria Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 Sanabria Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2467 Sanabria Ln has a pool.
Does 2467 Sanabria Ln have accessible units?
No, 2467 Sanabria Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 Sanabria Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2467 Sanabria Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2467 Sanabria Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2467 Sanabria Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

