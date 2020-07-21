Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
1823 Lotus Place
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:09 PM
Location
1823 Lotus Place, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME, CORNER LOT WITH AN UPDATED KITCHEN. FAMILY ROOM HAS A BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE, OPEN LAYOUT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1823 Lotus Place have any available units?
1823 Lotus Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brea, CA
.
What amenities does 1823 Lotus Place have?
Some of 1823 Lotus Place's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1823 Lotus Place currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Lotus Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Lotus Place pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Lotus Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brea
.
Does 1823 Lotus Place offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Lotus Place offers parking.
Does 1823 Lotus Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Lotus Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Lotus Place have a pool?
No, 1823 Lotus Place does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Lotus Place have accessible units?
No, 1823 Lotus Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Lotus Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Lotus Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Lotus Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Lotus Place does not have units with air conditioning.
