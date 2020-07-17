1182 Steele

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities pool

Single Story Pool home in Brea - Single Story Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living, and dining room, office and library, cozy family room with fire place, bar and a refreshing pool with lots of entertaining space. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Bring your sunscreen and towel and jump in the pool!



Please call Tammy at 951-227-5117 or text with any questions and to schedule a showing.



620 credit score & 3 times the monthly rent in income is required. Application can be found at ehrca.com.



BRE #01300027 Executive Home Rentals & Sales, Inc.®



(RLNE5873357)