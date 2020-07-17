All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 1182 Steele.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
1182 Steele
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1182 Steele

1182 Steele Drive · (951) 303-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1182 Steele Drive, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1182 Steele · Avail. now

$3,299

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Single Story Pool home in Brea - Single Story Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living, and dining room, office and library, cozy family room with fire place, bar and a refreshing pool with lots of entertaining space. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Bring your sunscreen and towel and jump in the pool!

Please call Tammy at 951-227-5117 or text with any questions and to schedule a showing.

620 credit score & 3 times the monthly rent in income is required. Application can be found at ehrca.com.

BRE #01300027 Executive Home Rentals & Sales, Inc.®

(RLNE5873357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Steele have any available units?
1182 Steele has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1182 Steele currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Steele is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Steele pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Steele is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 1182 Steele offer parking?
No, 1182 Steele does not offer parking.
Does 1182 Steele have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 Steele does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Steele have a pool?
Yes, 1182 Steele has a pool.
Does 1182 Steele have accessible units?
No, 1182 Steele does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Steele have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 Steele does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 Steele have units with air conditioning?
No, 1182 Steele does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1182 Steele?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity