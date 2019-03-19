All apartments in Beverly Hills
146 N Hamilton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

146 N Hamilton Drive

146 North Hamilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

146 North Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
media room
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Come check out this 1 BD 1 BA apartment located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Walk into an open living room and discover well-preserved real hardwood floors, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features bright cabinets, tiles counters, stove, and refrigerator. Super cute bathroom boasts a full tub, plenty of counter space. Gated complex, laundry on site, and parking included! Convenient to Genwa Korean BBQ, Lawry's, Spice Affair, The Stinking Rose, Sushi by H, Zimmer Children's Museum, Saban Theatre, Starbucks, Coffee Bean, LA ORT College, La Cienega Park, Trader Joe's, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Beverly Center, The Ivy, Whole Foods, The Original Farmer's Market, The Grove, LA Museum of Art, and so much more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 N Hamilton Drive have any available units?
146 N Hamilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 146 N Hamilton Drive have?
Some of 146 N Hamilton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 N Hamilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
146 N Hamilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 N Hamilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 146 N Hamilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 146 N Hamilton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 146 N Hamilton Drive offers parking.
Does 146 N Hamilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 N Hamilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 N Hamilton Drive have a pool?
No, 146 N Hamilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 146 N Hamilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 146 N Hamilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 146 N Hamilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 N Hamilton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 N Hamilton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 N Hamilton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
