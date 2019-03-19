146 N Hamilton Drive

Amenities

Come check out this 1 BD 1 BA apartment located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Walk into an open living room and discover well-preserved real hardwood floors, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features bright cabinets, tiles counters, stove, and refrigerator. Super cute bathroom boasts a full tub, plenty of counter space. Gated complex, laundry on site, and parking included! Convenient to Genwa Korean BBQ, Lawry's, Spice Affair, The Stinking Rose, Sushi by H, Zimmer Children's Museum, Saban Theatre, Starbucks, Coffee Bean, LA ORT College, La Cienega Park, Trader Joe's, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Beverly Center, The Ivy, Whole Foods, The Original Farmer's Market, The Grove, LA Museum of Art, and so much more! Schedule a showing today!