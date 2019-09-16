9957 Robbins Dr. A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

French Elegance in Beverly Hills



This is an elegant French style lower front apartment with an extra large bedroom. It is part of a 6-unit apartment building. The building was built in the 1930's and is replete with architectural features true to that era. The unit features French windows facing south, east and west. It also has brick walls in the kitchen, high ceilings and a formal dining area. The apartment has polished wood floors and Wall AC and heat in the living room and bedroom. Kitchen has all the appliances! Laundry room on site and 1 car covered parking in the rear. Close to Little Santa Monica shops and eateries. Walking distance to Century City.



DETAILS/REQUIREMENTS

- No utilities included:

- Tenants pay gas and electric

- Tenants pay shared %age of common water and trash

- No Evictions or BK

- Min. income: 3x Rent

- Pet Deposit $500

- Security Deposit - same as rent

- 1 year Lease

