Beverly Hills, CA
9957 Robbins Dr. A
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

9957 Robbins Dr. A

9957 Robbins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9957 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
French Elegance in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 143276

Text SHOWPADS Rental Showings to book in-person showing: 323-892-7237

This is an elegant French style lower front apartment with an extra large bedroom. It is part of a 6-unit apartment building. The building was built in the 1930's and is replete with architectural features true to that era. The unit features French windows facing south, east and west. It also has brick walls in the kitchen, high ceilings and a formal dining area. The apartment has polished wood floors and Wall AC and heat in the living room and bedroom. Kitchen has all the appliances! Laundry room on site and 1 car covered parking in the rear. Close to Little Santa Monica shops and eateries. Walking distance to Century City.

DETAILS/REQUIREMENTS
- No utilities included:
- Tenants pay gas and electric
- Tenants pay shared %age of common water and trash
- No Evictions or BK
- Min. income: 3x Rent
- Pet Deposit $500
- Security Deposit - same as rent
- 1 year Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143276p
Property Id 143276

(RLNE5121153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9957 Robbins Dr. A have any available units?
9957 Robbins Dr. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9957 Robbins Dr. A have?
Some of 9957 Robbins Dr. A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9957 Robbins Dr. A currently offering any rent specials?
9957 Robbins Dr. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9957 Robbins Dr. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9957 Robbins Dr. A is pet friendly.
Does 9957 Robbins Dr. A offer parking?
Yes, 9957 Robbins Dr. A offers parking.
Does 9957 Robbins Dr. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9957 Robbins Dr. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9957 Robbins Dr. A have a pool?
No, 9957 Robbins Dr. A does not have a pool.
Does 9957 Robbins Dr. A have accessible units?
No, 9957 Robbins Dr. A does not have accessible units.
Does 9957 Robbins Dr. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9957 Robbins Dr. A has units with dishwashers.
Does 9957 Robbins Dr. A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9957 Robbins Dr. A has units with air conditioning.
