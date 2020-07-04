All apartments in Beverly Hills
9945 Durant Dr

9945 Durant Drive · (213) 280-7484
Location

9945 Durant Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stand alone upper unit home that has 30's style Character - Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Roxbury Park. Centrally located within walking distance to many shops, boutique hotels and Century City mall. A few blocks from the peninsula hotel and Beverly Hills high school. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, washer dryer, gated , and upper unit. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Heinz Famularo at 213-280-7484 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9945 Durant Dr have any available units?
9945 Durant Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9945 Durant Dr have?
Some of 9945 Durant Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9945 Durant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9945 Durant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9945 Durant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9945 Durant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9945 Durant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9945 Durant Dr offers parking.
Does 9945 Durant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9945 Durant Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9945 Durant Dr have a pool?
No, 9945 Durant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9945 Durant Dr have accessible units?
No, 9945 Durant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9945 Durant Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9945 Durant Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9945 Durant Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9945 Durant Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
