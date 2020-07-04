9945 Durant Dr

Amenities

Stand alone upper unit home that has 30's style Character - Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Roxbury Park. Centrally located within walking distance to many shops, boutique hotels and Century City mall. A few blocks from the peninsula hotel and Beverly Hills high school. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, washer dryer, gated , and upper unit. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Heinz Famularo at 213-280-7484 to learn more.