9933 YOUNG Drive

Amenities

Quiet boutique townhome that has it all in the most sought after neighborhood of Beverly Hills by BHHS and Century City. This peaceful French Normandie unit features: central air, beautiful wooden floors, kitchen with granite countertops, built-in appliances and private laundry. The living room boast natural light and decorative fireplace mantel. Formal dining room. Convenient downstairs guest bathroom. The two spacious bedrooms are located upstairs with ample closet and storage space. Personal parking garage.