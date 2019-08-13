All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

9933 YOUNG Drive

9933 Young Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9933 Young Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet boutique townhome that has it all in the most sought after neighborhood of Beverly Hills by BHHS and Century City. This peaceful French Normandie unit features: central air, beautiful wooden floors, kitchen with granite countertops, built-in appliances and private laundry. The living room boast natural light and decorative fireplace mantel. Formal dining room. Convenient downstairs guest bathroom. The two spacious bedrooms are located upstairs with ample closet and storage space. Personal parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9933 YOUNG Drive have any available units?
9933 YOUNG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9933 YOUNG Drive have?
Some of 9933 YOUNG Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9933 YOUNG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9933 YOUNG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9933 YOUNG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9933 YOUNG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9933 YOUNG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9933 YOUNG Drive offers parking.
Does 9933 YOUNG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9933 YOUNG Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9933 YOUNG Drive have a pool?
No, 9933 YOUNG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9933 YOUNG Drive have accessible units?
No, 9933 YOUNG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9933 YOUNG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9933 YOUNG Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9933 YOUNG Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9933 YOUNG Drive has units with air conditioning.
