All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 9909 SUNSET Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9909 SUNSET Boulevard
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:33 AM

9909 SUNSET Boulevard

9909 West Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

9909 West Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stately Mediterranean style lease situated on a private oasis located in the heart of Beverly Hills. Enter through gates to a large motor court surrounded by lush landscaping. This 2 story home is fully furnished with impeccable taste. Property features a mix of rich dark hardwood and limestone floors in entry and living room The Gourmet kitchen featuring all the amenities a chef or family deserves. Family great room is relaxed and open floor plan. The living room sparkles with light and features a fireplace, several sitting areas, massive bar, and the arched doors open out to a lovely pool, spa and outdoor covered living room. The large master suite is graciously appointed his and her baths plus great sized separate closets, fireplace, and French doors open to balconies.This property is stunning and you won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 SUNSET Boulevard have any available units?
9909 SUNSET Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9909 SUNSET Boulevard have?
Some of 9909 SUNSET Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 SUNSET Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9909 SUNSET Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 SUNSET Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9909 SUNSET Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9909 SUNSET Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9909 SUNSET Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9909 SUNSET Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9909 SUNSET Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 SUNSET Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9909 SUNSET Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9909 SUNSET Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9909 SUNSET Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 SUNSET Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 SUNSET Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 SUNSET Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 SUNSET Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts