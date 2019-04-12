9909 SUNSET Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stately Mediterranean style lease situated on a private oasis located in the heart of Beverly Hills. Enter through gates to a large motor court surrounded by lush landscaping. This 2 story home is fully furnished with impeccable taste. Property features a mix of rich dark hardwood and limestone floors in entry and living room The Gourmet kitchen featuring all the amenities a chef or family deserves. Family great room is relaxed and open floor plan. The living room sparkles with light and features a fireplace, several sitting areas, massive bar, and the arched doors open out to a lovely pool, spa and outdoor covered living room. The large master suite is graciously appointed his and her baths plus great sized separate closets, fireplace, and French doors open to balconies.This property is stunning and you won't be disappointed.