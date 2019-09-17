All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

9633 W Olympic Blvd

9633 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9633 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16ca7d60b7 ---- Large Remodeled 2 Bedroom In Prime Beverly Hills With Parking In this large, beautiful two-bedroom, you can find yourself in the heart of the most famous city in the world. Just steps away from Rodeo, and across the street from a world-class park, this beautiful apartment has been completely remodeled. Combining function and form, this living space is modern but still retains its colonial style. It has recently been updated with top quality stainless steel appliances. As well, a newly renovated kitchen has been added with top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. The building has also recently been remodeled which adds to the contemporary flair of this one of a kind apartment. Available for an immediate move-in please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Laundry in unit Newly renovated Air Conditioning Open Floor Plan Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher Ceiling fans Large Windows/Natural Light Walk in closet and tons of storage space Parking Included LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9633 W Olympic Blvd have any available units?
9633 W Olympic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9633 W Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 9633 W Olympic Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9633 W Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9633 W Olympic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9633 W Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9633 W Olympic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9633 W Olympic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9633 W Olympic Blvd offers parking.
Does 9633 W Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9633 W Olympic Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9633 W Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 9633 W Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9633 W Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9633 W Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9633 W Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9633 W Olympic Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9633 W Olympic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9633 W Olympic Blvd has units with air conditioning.

