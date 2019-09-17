9633 W Olympic Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16ca7d60b7 ---- Large Remodeled 2 Bedroom In Prime Beverly Hills With Parking In this large, beautiful two-bedroom, you can find yourself in the heart of the most famous city in the world. Just steps away from Rodeo, and across the street from a world-class park, this beautiful apartment has been completely remodeled. Combining function and form, this living space is modern but still retains its colonial style. It has recently been updated with top quality stainless steel appliances. As well, a newly renovated kitchen has been added with top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. The building has also recently been remodeled which adds to the contemporary flair of this one of a kind apartment. Available for an immediate move-in please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Laundry in unit Newly renovated Air Conditioning Open Floor Plan Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher Ceiling fans Large Windows/Natural Light Walk in closet and tons of storage space Parking Included LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease