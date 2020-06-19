All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

9332 W Olympic

9332 West Olympic Boulevard · (323) 633-0552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9332 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to your classic Beverly Hills apartment located minutes away from all Beverly Hills has to offer. This stunning, 2 bed & 2 bath spacious unit, offers updated kitchen and bathrooms. With tons of living space, din in kitchen and private outdoor space, you'll find everything you need! You'll enjoy the fine attention to detail in the updates that have been done throughout the unit and tons and tons of natural lighting. With garage parking, private side entrance, laundry in building and central AC, you'll discover this unit has everything you need and more. Come check out this amazing unit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9332 W Olympic have any available units?
9332 W Olympic has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9332 W Olympic have?
Some of 9332 W Olympic's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9332 W Olympic currently offering any rent specials?
9332 W Olympic isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9332 W Olympic pet-friendly?
No, 9332 W Olympic is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9332 W Olympic offer parking?
Yes, 9332 W Olympic does offer parking.
Does 9332 W Olympic have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9332 W Olympic does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9332 W Olympic have a pool?
No, 9332 W Olympic does not have a pool.
Does 9332 W Olympic have accessible units?
No, 9332 W Olympic does not have accessible units.
Does 9332 W Olympic have units with dishwashers?
No, 9332 W Olympic does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9332 W Olympic have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9332 W Olympic has units with air conditioning.
