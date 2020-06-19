9332 W Olympic

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to your classic Beverly Hills apartment located minutes away from all Beverly Hills has to offer. This stunning, 2 bed & 2 bath spacious unit, offers updated kitchen and bathrooms. With tons of living space, din in kitchen and private outdoor space, you'll find everything you need! You'll enjoy the fine attention to detail in the updates that have been done throughout the unit and tons and tons of natural lighting. With garage parking, private side entrance, laundry in building and central AC, you'll discover this unit has everything you need and more. Come check out this amazing unit today!