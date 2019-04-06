719 North ALPINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Elegant and charming traditional estate on a very large lot along a tree-lined street in the flats of Beverly Hills. This home has a great floor plan and flows for entertaining. The large living room opens to an oversized family room with a wet bar that looks into a manicured backyard and pool. The gourmet remodeled kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and opens to breakfast room Upstairs has four family suites.T he master bedroom has dual remodeled bathrooms and closets. This perfect home has it all. A great guest house with a living room house with kitchenette and its own garage,