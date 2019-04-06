All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 719 North ALPINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
719 North ALPINE Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

719 North ALPINE Drive

719 N Alpine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

719 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Elegant and charming traditional estate on a very large lot along a tree-lined street in the flats of Beverly Hills. This home has a great floor plan and flows for entertaining. The large living room opens to an oversized family room with a wet bar that looks into a manicured backyard and pool. The gourmet remodeled kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and opens to breakfast room Upstairs has four family suites.T he master bedroom has dual remodeled bathrooms and closets. This perfect home has it all. A great guest house with a living room house with kitchenette and its own garage,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 North ALPINE Drive have any available units?
719 North ALPINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 719 North ALPINE Drive have?
Some of 719 North ALPINE Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 North ALPINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 North ALPINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 North ALPINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 719 North ALPINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 719 North ALPINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 719 North ALPINE Drive offers parking.
Does 719 North ALPINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 North ALPINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 North ALPINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 719 North ALPINE Drive has a pool.
Does 719 North ALPINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 North ALPINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 North ALPINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 North ALPINE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 North ALPINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 North ALPINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts