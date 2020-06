717 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

2 STORY LUXURY BEVERLY HILLS HM!! FEATURES 2 LEVELS OF LUXURY LIVING, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE BEST ZIP-CODE OF BEVERLY HILLS; PROPERTY WELCOMES U TO FRONT COURTYD GARDEN W/ BEAUTIFUL PALM TREES ALL THE WAY TO YOUR FRONT DOOR. PROPERTY BOASTS SPACIOUS LIVING RM; BEAUTIFUL DINING RM & 3 COZY FIREPLACES THRU-OUT; REMODELED KITC W/ STAINLESS STL APPLNS; RECESSED LIGHTING; UPSTAIRS FEATURES REMODELED GENEROUS MASTER SUITE W/ FIREPLACE & LRG BA W/ DUAL VANITIES; PRIVATE 2 CAR GARAGE W/ ADDITIONAL PARKING ON DRWY; LRG & PRIVATE OUT-DOOR ENTERTAINMENT COURTYARD W/ COVERED & OPEN PATIOS; WELL-MAINTAINED LAWN & GARDEN. SUPER LOCATION: WALKING DISTANCE TO SUNSET PLAZA W/ FAME RESTAURANTS, FAMOUS VENUES, MINUTES FR FABULOUS RODEO DR. SHOPS, OF COURSE GREAT BEVERLY HILLS SCHOOL DIST. IDEAL FOR STARTING & GROWING FAMILY, WELCOME HOME TO 90210 !!!