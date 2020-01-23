715 North CANON Drive

Amenities

Featured in Architectural Digest, this stunning Beverly Hills estate is a haven of calm. Set behind gates amidst exquisite landscaping, the contemporary, single-level residence is the long-time home of an Architectural Digest Top 100 Designer. Wonderful flow, mellow light, and luxurious appointments - what Australian Vogue called an "oasis of calm". Spacious step-down living room with high ceilings is ideal for entertaining. Intimate media room/den and dining room are equally inviting spaces. Butler's pantry opens to a marvelous galley kitchen. Three en-suite bedrooms include luscious master suite, with Thai-silk walls and dual baths. There is also a maid's room with bath and a guest suite with separate entrance. Wide windows and doors provide access to the expansive, private patio, with pool and spa, ample room for al fresco dining and entertaining, and outdoor living room with a fireplace.