All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 715 North CANON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
715 North CANON Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

715 North CANON Drive

715 North Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

715 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Featured in Architectural Digest, this stunning Beverly Hills estate is a haven of calm. Set behind gates amidst exquisite landscaping, the contemporary, single-level residence is the long-time home of an Architectural Digest Top 100 Designer. Wonderful flow, mellow light, and luxurious appointments - what Australian Vogue called an "oasis of calm". Spacious step-down living room with high ceilings is ideal for entertaining. Intimate media room/den and dining room are equally inviting spaces. Butler's pantry opens to a marvelous galley kitchen. Three en-suite bedrooms include luscious master suite, with Thai-silk walls and dual baths. There is also a maid's room with bath and a guest suite with separate entrance. Wide windows and doors provide access to the expansive, private patio, with pool and spa, ample room for al fresco dining and entertaining, and outdoor living room with a fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 North CANON Drive have any available units?
715 North CANON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 715 North CANON Drive have?
Some of 715 North CANON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 North CANON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 North CANON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 North CANON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 715 North CANON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 715 North CANON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 715 North CANON Drive offers parking.
Does 715 North CANON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 North CANON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 North CANON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 715 North CANON Drive has a pool.
Does 715 North CANON Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 North CANON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 North CANON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 North CANON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 North CANON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 North CANON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts