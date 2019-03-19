627 North HILLCREST Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Remarkable 1920's Estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. Luxury & elegance is what you can expect when stepping into this English country inspired design. With a total of 6 beds & 7 baths, no detail has been spared on the updating & preservation throughout, from the beautiful Granite kitchen countertops & top of the line appliances, to the stunning Schonbek crystal light fixtures & new Herringbone hardwood floors. The main floor boasts spacious family room, formal living/dining rooms, kitchen & breakfast room. Upstairs begins with 3 generously sized guest suites, & an unprecedented master suite, with his/her baths, dual walk-in closets, fireplace & sitting area overlooking the beautiful grounds. Downstairs, alluring French doors lead to the perfect combination of indoor/outdoor living, complete with a magnificent pool/ spa & lounging areas. In addition, there is a lovely 1 bed, 1 bath guesthouse with full kitchen & living room. The gated property also includes parking for 13 cars.