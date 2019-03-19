All apartments in Beverly Hills
627 North HILLCREST Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

627 North HILLCREST Road

627 North Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

627 North Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Remarkable 1920's Estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. Luxury & elegance is what you can expect when stepping into this English country inspired design. With a total of 6 beds & 7 baths, no detail has been spared on the updating & preservation throughout, from the beautiful Granite kitchen countertops & top of the line appliances, to the stunning Schonbek crystal light fixtures & new Herringbone hardwood floors. The main floor boasts spacious family room, formal living/dining rooms, kitchen & breakfast room. Upstairs begins with 3 generously sized guest suites, & an unprecedented master suite, with his/her baths, dual walk-in closets, fireplace & sitting area overlooking the beautiful grounds. Downstairs, alluring French doors lead to the perfect combination of indoor/outdoor living, complete with a magnificent pool/ spa & lounging areas. In addition, there is a lovely 1 bed, 1 bath guesthouse with full kitchen & living room. The gated property also includes parking for 13 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 13 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 North HILLCREST Road have any available units?
627 North HILLCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 627 North HILLCREST Road have?
Some of 627 North HILLCREST Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 North HILLCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
627 North HILLCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 North HILLCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 627 North HILLCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 627 North HILLCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 627 North HILLCREST Road offers parking.
Does 627 North HILLCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 North HILLCREST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 North HILLCREST Road have a pool?
Yes, 627 North HILLCREST Road has a pool.
Does 627 North HILLCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 627 North HILLCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 627 North HILLCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 North HILLCREST Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 627 North HILLCREST Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 North HILLCREST Road does not have units with air conditioning.
