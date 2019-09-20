522 North ALPINE Drive

522 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Beverly Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SEE PRIVATE REMARKS. Incredible opportunity to live on the most coveted street in BH flats! Charming four bedroom one level house has hardwood floors and pitched ceilings throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Great sunlight. Walkable to everything. Enormous yard with pool and huge two story guesthouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
