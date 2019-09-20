522 North ALPINE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

SEE PRIVATE REMARKS. Incredible opportunity to live on the most coveted street in BH flats! Charming four bedroom one level house has hardwood floors and pitched ceilings throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Great sunlight. Walkable to everything. Enormous yard with pool and huge two story guesthouse.