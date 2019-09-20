All apartments in Beverly Hills
522 North ALPINE Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

522 North ALPINE Drive

522 N Alpine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

522 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SEE PRIVATE REMARKS. Incredible opportunity to live on the most coveted street in BH flats! Charming four bedroom one level house has hardwood floors and pitched ceilings throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Great sunlight. Walkable to everything. Enormous yard with pool and huge two story guesthouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 North ALPINE Drive have any available units?
522 North ALPINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 522 North ALPINE Drive have?
Some of 522 North ALPINE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 North ALPINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 North ALPINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 North ALPINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 North ALPINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 522 North ALPINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 North ALPINE Drive offers parking.
Does 522 North ALPINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 North ALPINE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 North ALPINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 522 North ALPINE Drive has a pool.
Does 522 North ALPINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 North ALPINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 North ALPINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 North ALPINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 North ALPINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 North ALPINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
