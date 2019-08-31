All apartments in Beverly Hills
505 North ELM Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

505 North ELM Drive

505 North Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Remarkable, Modern Architectural, Luxury & elegance is what you can expect as you walk in to this high ceilings 3 story home in Beverly Hills Flats. The Main floor boasts spacious dining room, formal living room with center round wet bar that leads you to family room and an enormous gourmet kitchen with long center island with breakfast area overlooking the beautiful garden with the pool/spa and lounging areas and full bath, it is a perfect for indoor/outdoor entertainment life style. Upstairs offers 2 generous bedrooms, substantial bonus room along with suite master bedroom with kitchenette and fireplace, massive master bathroom with double entry shower, dual sink, sauna and jet tub. Lower floor features 2 bedrooms and full bathrooms with den and lots of storage with its own separate access. Circle driveway Gated entrance with 2 car garage in the back. Close to Beverly hills Library and all the attractions that the City offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 North ELM Drive have any available units?
505 North ELM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 505 North ELM Drive have?
Some of 505 North ELM Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 North ELM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 North ELM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 North ELM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 North ELM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 505 North ELM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 North ELM Drive offers parking.
Does 505 North ELM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 North ELM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 North ELM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 505 North ELM Drive has a pool.
Does 505 North ELM Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 North ELM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 North ELM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 North ELM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 North ELM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 North ELM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
