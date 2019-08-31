505 North ELM Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Remarkable, Modern Architectural, Luxury & elegance is what you can expect as you walk in to this high ceilings 3 story home in Beverly Hills Flats. The Main floor boasts spacious dining room, formal living room with center round wet bar that leads you to family room and an enormous gourmet kitchen with long center island with breakfast area overlooking the beautiful garden with the pool/spa and lounging areas and full bath, it is a perfect for indoor/outdoor entertainment life style. Upstairs offers 2 generous bedrooms, substantial bonus room along with suite master bedroom with kitchenette and fireplace, massive master bathroom with double entry shower, dual sink, sauna and jet tub. Lower floor features 2 bedrooms and full bathrooms with den and lots of storage with its own separate access. Circle driveway Gated entrance with 2 car garage in the back. Close to Beverly hills Library and all the attractions that the City offers.