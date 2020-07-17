All apartments in Beverly Hills
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr

487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr · (323) 639-3006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
South Robertson

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Roxbury Beverly Hills - Property Id: 312257

Large Studio in Beverly Hills.
Centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment. Our location is minutes away from Rodeo Drive's shopping and top-rated restaurants.
Utilities are a flat $85/mo.
Permit Street parking only.

Property Features:
- On-site Laundry
- Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time

Apartment Features:
-Vinyl Flooring
-Full Kitchen
Studio Apartment

Some Qualifying Information:
- Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent
- Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards.
-Move date must be within 14 days or less
-No evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcies
-Clean Rental History

Available now

Ernest
weleasecali@gmail.com
323-639-3006
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/487-1%2F2-s-roxbury-dr-beverly-hills-ca/312257
Property Id 312257

(RLNE5945830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr have any available units?
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr have?
Some of 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr offer parking?
No, 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr have a pool?
No, 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
