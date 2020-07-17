487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Large Studio in Beverly Hills.

Centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment. Our location is minutes away from Rodeo Drive's shopping and top-rated restaurants.

Utilities are a flat $85/mo.

Permit Street parking only.



Property Features:

- On-site Laundry

- Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time



Apartment Features:

-Vinyl Flooring

-Full Kitchen

Studio Apartment



Some Qualifying Information:

- Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent

- Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards.

-Move date must be within 14 days or less

-No evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcies

-Clean Rental History



Available now



Ernest

weleasecali@gmail.com

323-639-3006

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/487-1%2F2-s-roxbury-dr-beverly-hills-ca/312257

