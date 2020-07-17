487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr

Amenities
Roxbury Beverly Hills - Property Id: 312257
Large Studio in Beverly Hills.
Centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment. Our location is minutes away from Rodeo Drive's shopping and top-rated restaurants.
Utilities are a flat $85/mo.
Permit Street parking only.
Property Features:
- On-site Laundry
- Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time
Apartment Features:
-Vinyl Flooring
-Full Kitchen
Studio Apartment
Some Qualifying Information:
- Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent
- Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards.
-Move date must be within 14 days or less
-No evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcies
-Clean Rental History
Available now
Ernest
weleasecali@gmail.com
323-639-3006
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/487-1%2F2-s-roxbury-dr-beverly-hills-ca/312257
